Temperatures in Auburn will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2022 in Auburn, NY
There are steps you can take to prevent damage to your home and protect your family, both proactively and when storms are looming.
Weather watches and warnings are issued for a wide variety of hazardous weather, including tornadoes, hurricanes, severe thunderstorms and flooding.
