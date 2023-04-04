Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a chilly 54 degrees. A 45-degree low is forecasted. The area will see heavy rain today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 89% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 4, 2023 in Auburn, NY
