Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 44 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

