Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 72 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 58 degrees. There is a 55% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Some wind is expected today, with forecast models showing 17 mph wind conditions coming up from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 5, 2023 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tens of thousands lost power because of the sprawling storm system that also brought wildfires to the southern Plains and blizzard conditions …
Meteorologists are warning of a series of severe storms that could rip across America's Midwest and South over the next couple of weeks, with …
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a moderate 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though,…
Monday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks to reach a moderate 64 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 42 degrees. Per…
The United States is Earth's punching bag for nasty weather. The nation's weather chief and other experts say the U.S. gets hit by stronger, c…