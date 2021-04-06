 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a pleasant 60 degrees. 38 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News