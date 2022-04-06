Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks to reach a moderate 62 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 47 degrees. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 6, 2022 in Auburn, NY
