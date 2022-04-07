Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 40 degrees. Today's weather forecast is showing a 99% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 12 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 7, 2022 in Auburn, NY
