 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News