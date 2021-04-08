Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 74 degrees. A 53-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2021 in Auburn, NY
