Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Auburn temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 54 degrees. A 38-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 52% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.