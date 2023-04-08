The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Saturday. It should reach a cool 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Expect clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the North. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 8, 2023 in Auburn, NY
