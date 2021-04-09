Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Auburn area. It should reach a mild 64 degrees. 53 degrees is today's low. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. There is a 53% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 13 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.