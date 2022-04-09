The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Auburn, NY
