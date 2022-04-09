Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 9, 2022 in Auburn, NY

The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Auburn Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. It's likely to rain today. Models are predicting a 65% chance. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.