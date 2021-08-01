It will be a warm day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is showing a 78% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 1, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Auburn area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It should …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Auburn. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. It shou…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees toda…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to rea…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Perio…
Auburn's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. …
For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking at t…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Auburn. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect p…
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The forecast …
Water raced over roads in Cedar City, Utah, as heavy rains fell on the area triggering flash flooding on July 25.