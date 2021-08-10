The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 10 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from TUE 12:00 PM EDT until TUE 7:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2021 in Auburn, NY
