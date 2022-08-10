Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 10, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Auburn. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.