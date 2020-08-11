Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Today in Auburn, NY, expect clear conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 91 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 64. There is a 50 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 6:08 am; sunset will be at 8:13 pm. Currently, the temperature is 72; it feels like 72. Wind speed is clocking in at 1 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 84. The low will be 62. There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation expected.