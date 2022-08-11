Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Auburn. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
In heat lightning you see the flash of light from the lightning, but you don’t hear the thunder the lightning produces.
New York state officials and the National Weather Service have issued advisories for heat and humidity Thursday that could cause heat-related …
The Biden administration cited heat waves and the warming climate as serious health threats. Here's what you should know about heat and health.
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mostly cloudy during the evening. A few showers developing late. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Ch…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 73 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 d…
Nitrogen in the atmosphere can be transformed to a plant-usable form, a process called nitrogen fixation, by lightning.
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's forecast br…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though …
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Auburn. It should reach a moderate 78 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are i…