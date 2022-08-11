Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 11, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Temperatures will be warm Thursday in Auburn. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 55 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.