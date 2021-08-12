Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 70 degrees. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 85% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from THU 12:00 PM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 12, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Trees and other debris could be seen flung through the air as a tornado touched down near Sycamore in Illinois on August 9.
The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave …
The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. A 71-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, bu…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Today's conditions …
The Weather Guys explain what holds clouds up and why some are fluffy on top but flat on the bottom.
For the drive home in Auburn: Scattered thunderstorms. Low 72F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temperatures are predicted t…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 73 d…
This evening in Auburn: Mostly cloudy. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It lo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It should reach a warm 85 degrees. A 68-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rai…
Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like …