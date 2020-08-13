Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Today in Auburn, NY, expect clear conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 86 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 62. There is a 0 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 6:10 am; sunset will be at 8:10 pm. Currently, the temperature is 61; it feels like 61. Wind speed is clocking in at 0 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 85. The low will be 65. There is a 10 percent chance of precipitation expected.