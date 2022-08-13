Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It looks to reach a comfortable 77 degrees. 54 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 13, 2022 in Auburn, NY
