Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 14, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees today. Expect clear skies today. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from Southeast.