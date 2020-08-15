You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2020 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

Today in Auburn, NY, expect fair conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 85 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 65. There is a 10 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 6:12 am; sunset will be at 8:07 pm. Currently, the temperature is 65; it feels like 65. Wind speed is clocking in at 1 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 81. The low will be 64. There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation expected.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Atlantic hurricane season approaching its peak

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News