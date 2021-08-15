 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks like it will be a comfortable 75 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 56 degrees today. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News