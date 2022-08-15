Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 15, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 34% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.