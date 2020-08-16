Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Today in Auburn, NY, expect mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 81 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 63. There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 6:13 am; sunset will be at 8:06 pm. Currently, the temperature is 72; it feels like 72. Wind speed is clocking in at 3 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 78. The low will be 58. There is a 60 percent chance of precipitation expected.