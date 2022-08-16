 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 16, 2022 in Auburn, NY

The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 59 degrees is today's low. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

