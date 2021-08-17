Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 79 degrees. 69 degrees is today's low. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 78% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the South, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2021 in Auburn, NY
