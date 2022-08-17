 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 17, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It should reach a pleasant 76 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. Today's forecast brings 57% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

