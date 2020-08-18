Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Today in Auburn, NY, expect rain shower conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 75 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 55. There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 6:15 am; sunset will be at 8:02 pm. Currently, the temperature is 63; it feels like 63. Wind speed is clocking in at 2 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 72. The low will be 53. There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation expected.