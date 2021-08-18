 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Auburn, NY

{{featured_button_text}}

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until THU 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News