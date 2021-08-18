The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 76 degrees. 68 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected today. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 89% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Watch until THU 8:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 18, 2021 in Auburn, NY
