Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 19, 2021 in Auburn, NY

The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Auburn community. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. Scattered showers are in the forecast for the day. Today's forecast brings 56% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 11 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Flash Flood Warning until THU 1:45 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.