Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Perio…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Auburn. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. It shou…
This evening in Auburn: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 56F. Winds light and varia…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 83 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 61 degrees toda…
For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking at t…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to rea…
Auburn's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. …
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Auburn. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect p…
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The forecast …
Auburn's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, it will be a warm day in Auburn. The fo…