Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 2, 2022 in Auburn, NY

It will be a warm day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 77 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.