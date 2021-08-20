Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 20, 2021 in Auburn, NY

The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 67 degrees today. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 22% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.