Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Auburn, NY

Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.

