Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. Don't leave the house without an umbrella today! Today's outlook shows a 58% chance of rain. Today's UV index is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 21, 2021 in Auburn, NY
