Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Today in Auburn, NY, expect clear conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 89 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 67. There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 6:21 am; sunset will be at 7:55 pm. Currently, the temperature is 69; it feels like 69. Wind speed is clocking in at 4 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 86. The low will be 68. There is a 20 percent chance of precipitation expected.