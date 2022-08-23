Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Rain is expected for this Tuesday. Forecasting models show a 96% chance of precipitation. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Auburn, NY
