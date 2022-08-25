The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 82 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 65 degrees today. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 25, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
Auburn's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. C…
Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks like it will be a mild 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 64 degrees today. Rain …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees tod…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It should reach a comfortable 73 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area w…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then skies turning partly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds light…
The Atlantic hurricane season is now more than two months old and has so far been fairly quiet.
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Mostly clear skies. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. The forecas…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an…
Tonight's weather conditions in Auburn: Mainly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking …