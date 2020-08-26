Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2020 in Auburn, NY

Today in Auburn, NY, expect mostly cloudy conditions throughout the day. Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 72 degrees. Today's low temperature is predicted to be 60. There is a 10 percent chance of precipitation. Today's sunrise was at 6:24 am; sunset will be at 7:50 pm. Currently, the temperature is 64; it feels like 64. Wind speed is clocking in at 5 miles per hour. Looking into tomorrow, temperatures will reach a high of 81. The low will be 63. There is a 60 percent chance of precipitation expected.