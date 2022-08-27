Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.