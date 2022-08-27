 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 27, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 degrees. We will see clear skies today. Models are suggesting a 20% chance of precipitation in today's outlook. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the North, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News