Auburn will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 3, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Perio…
This evening in Auburn: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 56F. Winds light and varia…
Temperatures will be warm Wednesday in Auburn. It should reach a moderate 76 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. It shou…
For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking at t…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to rea…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Auburn. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect p…
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The forecast …
Auburn's evening forecast: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. …
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s …
For the drive home in Auburn: Rain likely. Low 69F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Hot tempe…