Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2021 in Auburn, NY

The Auburn area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 62 degrees today. Plan on a rainy day. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 71% chance of precipitation. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.