Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thunderstorms today. Today's weather forecast is showing a 92% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. There is a fairly high UV index expected. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 30, 2022 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
“Extremely dangerous” heat that’s almost unheard of today will occur more often in several regions, a study says.
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks with with Warren Madden, who leads the Air Force's Chief Aerial Recon Coordination of All Hurricanes at NOAA's National Hurricane Center in Miami.
For the drive home in Auburn: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, then mainly cloudy overnight. Low 61F. Winds light and variable. Cha…
The Auburn area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 80 degrees. A 61-degree low is forecasted. Today's forecast brings 59% c…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a balmy 80 degrees. 67 degrees is today's low. Don't leave the house without an…
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy skies. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 86 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless d…
For the drive home in Auburn: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Au…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a …
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Auburn area. It should reach a comfortable 75 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 55 …