Today's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to reach a comfortable 78 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 59 degrees today. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The Auburn area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 31, 2021 in Auburn, NY
