Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index today is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 2 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Perio…
For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking at t…
This evening in Auburn: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 56F. Winds light and varia…
Temperatures will be warm Saturday in Auburn. It should reach a pleasant 71 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 58 degrees today. Expect p…
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 75 degrees. A 60-degree low is forecasted. The forecast …
For the drive home in Auburn: Partly cloudy. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's temperature in Auburn will be warm. It looks to rea…
This evening's outlook for Auburn: Thunderstorms. Low near 60F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Friday, temperatures in the 60s …
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. It …
The Auburn area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 63 degrees today. It should …
It will be a warm day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is…