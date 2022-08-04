 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 4, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 53% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Heat Advisory from THU 11:00 AM EDT until THU 8:00 PM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.

