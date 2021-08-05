The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It should reach a warm 81 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit auburnpub.com for local news and weather.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2021 in Auburn, NY
