Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2022 in Auburn, NY

Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

