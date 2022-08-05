Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Today's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The UV index today is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on auburnpub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 5, 2022 in Auburn, NY
