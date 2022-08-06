Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 88 degrees. A 72-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside today, there is a slight chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit auburnpub.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 6, 2022 in Auburn, NY
