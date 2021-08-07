The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit auburnpub.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 7, 2021 in Auburn, NY
Related to this story
Most Popular
This evening in Auburn: Thunderstorms likely in the evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms later on. Low 56F. Winds light and varia…
Auburn folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 80 degrees. 58 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are i…
For the drive home in Auburn: Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. Looking at t…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. It should reach a balmy 86 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 68 degrees today. Today's conditions …
Auburn's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like …
Auburn will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. It looks to reach a pleasant 78 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 57 degrees. It …
This evening's outlook for Auburn: A mostly clear sky. Low 58F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Auburn Thursday…
Folks in the Auburn area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a pleasant 66 degrees. A 50-degree low is forecasted. Perio…
It will be a warm day in Auburn. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 72 degrees. A 56-degree low is forecasted. Today's weather forecast is…
Auburn folks will see warm temperatures today. It looks to reach a comfortable 73 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 53 degrees. P…